The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! Beneficial rain is on it’s way out, for now. Today we are in between systems. There will be more dry time before showers return to the picture Friday.

Clouds are clearing out this morning. By the afternoon the sunny breaks could charge up a pop-up shower or two. The upper Hudson Valley and southern Vermont have a better chance of catching a shower or two. Temperatures will be on the mild side too with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

We can expect more smoke to blow in as long as the big wildfires continue to burn in Canada. The latest plume will be much lighter than what we were dealing with last week. As the clouds clear you may notice more of a milky look to the sky. The smoke will be thicker and impact air quality in the Midwest.

Clouds will fill back in through early Friday. You won’t need the rain gear until the afternoon. Showers will build in from the southwest. Scattered storms are possible too and could produce gusty winds and small hail.

A soaking rain is await us at the start of the weekend. The forecast is trending drier for Father’s Day. Temperatures will be rather comfortable to end the weekend too. Additional rounds of unsettled weather arrives during the first part of next week. The first day of summer may signal a pattern change with more sunshine and dry time.