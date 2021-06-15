06/15/2021: A foggy morning before showers return

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! All of that rain is finally out of our hair. For some it seemed like a non-stop parade of downpours and thunderstorms yesterday. Four or five rounds of heavy rain produced over an inch of rainfall in spots like Schaghticoke, Johnstown, and Cobleskill.

We are waking up to areas of dense fog following yesterday waves of showers. Reduced visibility will linger through the morning commute, so take it slow. Clouds will stick around throughout the entire day. Then showers return after lunchtime. Activity will be scattered in nature. Downpours with isolated storms are possible.

An evening cold front will chase out the showers. The drying out process begins tonight. High pressure will take over the weather story through the end of the work week. That means conditions will be much drier, brighter, and quite comfortable.

High temperatures will inch closer to 80 degrees by Friday. Father’s Day weekend will stay on the mild side with the return of shower and storm chances. Neither day will be a washout. Although Saturday is looking more unsettled.