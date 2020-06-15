06/15/2020: Let the warm up begin

Forecast update from Meteorologist Jill Szwed…

Happy Monday! If you like yesterday, then you’re going to love today. The new week begins with a mix of sun and clouds and more seasonable temperatures. Albany will climb into the mid 70s; normal is 78°.

Tonight will be another cool night with lows near 50° in the Capital Region, while the Adirondacks will dip into the 40s. As skies will clear and the wind becomes calm, patchy fog will develop.

A dominant ridge of high pressure will build across the Midwest, Great Lakes, and eventually towards Hudson Bay through mid-week. The forecast will be on repeat – sunny and dry with a steady warming trend. High temperatures will climb five or so degrees at a time through late week. Fittingly it will feel like summer just in time for the first day of summer on Saturday.

Despite rising heat and humidity, we will keep storms at bay. Shower and storm chances will be isolated at best during the afternoon on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. While the sunshine is nice, we could use the rain. Things are still to get quite dry across western New England. – Jill Szwed