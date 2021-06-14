06/14/2021: The week gets off to an unsettled start

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! Hopefully you had the chance to enjoy a lot of time outside this weekend. The weather sure cooperated. There’s no easing into the week. Downpours and thunder are around to greet us.

While the rain has been heavy and steady at times, it won’t last all day. This morning’s batch of downpours and storms will taper off by 10 AM. During a mid-day break in the action, there will be some rays of sunshine to fuel the next round of storms. Rain and storm chances will be on the way back up during the late afternoon hours.

The severe threat is relatively low today. Periods of heavy rain, which may lead to minor flooding, is our top concern. A strong storm or two could whip up the wind and produce small hail.

The unsettled set-up continues Tuesday. We will see scattered showers with low chances for thunderstorms. Things will begin to dry out Tuesday night behind a cold front.

Check out the end of the week. It looks awesome! There will be a lot of sunshine with comfortable temperatures. Highs will top off near 80 degrees by Friday.

We are keeping an eye on more storms for Father’s Day weekend. At this point dad’s day is looking drier than Saturday. Summer also officially begins this weekend.