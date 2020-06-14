06/14/2020: A bit milder with more sunshine

Forecast update from Meteorologist Jill Szwed…

Happy Sunday! There’s a bit of chill out there this morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Frosty conditions are possible across the higher elevations of the Catskills, the Adirondacks, southern Vermont, and the Berkshires. Clear skies and a calm wind were also prime conditions for areas of fog to develop this morning.

Today will be another spring-like day. It won’t be quite as cool as yesterday with highs in the 60s and lower 70s. Once the fog lifts, we’ll see some early sunshine before a few clouds drift in through the afternoon.

Taking a look at the big picture up in the atmosphere – an upper-level low will “cut off” and remain stationary over the Southeast through mid-week. This will keep conditions unsettled and cooler. The Capital Region is just far enough north that we won’t be impacted by this system. We will be concerned with a ridge building across the Midwest and Great Lakes. This high will keep us dry and usher in warmer air. It will feel like summer again with highs pushing 90° and more humidity by the end of the week.

What you see is what you get this week. The upper-level set up will slow everything down in the atmosphere. A change in the pattern won’t arrive until next weekend. A cold front will bring chances for much-needed rain and a few storms. – Jill Szwed