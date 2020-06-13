06/13/2020: Back to spring for the weekend

Forecast update from Meteorologist Jill Szwed…

Welcome to the last weekend of spring. It will feel like we’ve taken a trip back to spring instead of looking ahead to summer. We are waking up to temperatures in the 40s and lower 50s, the Adirondacks are in the upper 30s.

It will remain on the cool side today with highs in the mid to upper 60s. After a clear start, skies will become partly sunny through the afternoon. It will also be a bit breezy with gusts up to 20 mph. Skies will clear out again tonight and the wind will lighten up. That means it will be even cooler tomorrow morning with lows ranging from the mid 30s across the Adironacks and the North Country to the mid 40s in Albany.

High pressure will glide across southern Canada through the end of the weekend. This keeps us on the cool side again tomorrow. We are expecting highs closer to 70°.

Temperatures will gradually moderate next week. The 80s return on Tuesday. The pattern also remains quiet. An upper-level ridge will build over the Great Lakes and Northeast while a low will be anchored over the Southeast. We’ll hold off rain chances until the end of next week. All of that sunshine will certainly be a treat!