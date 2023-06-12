The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! The start of the new week features a summer preview. First up, warm and muggy conditions. You can already feel the muggies this morning. As temperatures warm up, humidity levels will increase.

We are waking up to some very light shower activity. It will all quickly exit but we aren’t done with showers for the day. A low sitting between Erie, PA and Buffalo will track to the northeast today. This will send more showers with a few storms our way. Most of the action will hold off until after dark. So we aren’t expecting any severe storms. However, an evening storm or two could still pack heavy rain and gusty winds. The band should exit the News10 area during the wee hours of morning.

Tuesday brings a break from storms and humidity levels will ease up. It should be a rather pleasant June afternoon with the return of sunshine with highs around 80 degrees.

Most of the News10 area is now abnormally dry. We should make up some ground this week with off and on storm chances. A new storm will come in every other day. Wednesday afternoon and evening will feature better chances for storms. Another wave is set to arrive on Friday.

Father’s Day weekend is looking mostly dry, warmer too. Highs will return to the lower 80s. We may need to keep an eye to the sky on Sunday, if you have plans to cook out, hit the water, or enjoy some time outside with dad.