06/11/2021: Cooler air and clouds are on the move

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! Yesterday was a 10 out of 10. It felt so, so good and the bright sky was the cherry on top. The good times keep on coming this morning. Temperatures are starting off in the 50s.

A weak disturbance has brought an area of clouds southward through the night. Clouds are more extensive to the north with more scattered cloud cover for the Capital Region southward. Clouds will continue to take over as we head into the afternoon. Spots well to the north of Albany could also catch a stray shower. Everyone will be on the cooler side with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Those showers will begin to wander south tonight. Activity will be spotty at best. The majority of the showers will fall while you’re sleeping.

Conditions will dry out Saturday morning. Your outdoor cushions may be a little damp if you want to enjoy your morning coffee on the deck or patio. Clouds will break for more sunshine during the afternoon.

Rain and storms will rise late in the weekend. Rounds of unsettled weather will move through the area during the first part of next week.

You can give your AC a break after the steamy heat early this week. High temperatures will run below normal over the coming days with highs staying put in the 70s.