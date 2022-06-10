The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! And what a lovely Friday morning it is! Temperatures are comfortable, even refreshing in spots. Skies continue to clear this morning.

We’re free and clear of rain today. Bright skies this morning will give way to some passing clouds this afternoon. Seasonable highs in the mid 70s are expected for the Hudson Valley. The higher elevations will only see the 60s this afternoon. It will also turn breezy with occasional gusts over 30 mph.

There are shower chances in the weekend forecast, but don’t cancel any of your outdoor plans. Saturday’s activity will be hit or miss. Just keep an eye to the sky so you don’t get wet.

A system draped to our south will sling southward on Sunday. This will bring slightly better chances for afternoon showers and embedded thunderstorms.

Showers will spill over into Monday morning. The middle of next week will trend drier and warmer. Highs will return to the 80s as we enter the final week of spring.