06/10/2021: So long humidity!

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! Early risers are in for a treat. An annular solar eclipse will take place around and just after sunrise. During an annular eclipse the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth, but never completely blocks out the Sun from our advantage point.

Sunrise in Albany is at 5:17 AM. The Moon will block out 75% of the Sun. Look for the maximum eclipse around 5:35 AM. Don’t forget your eclipse glasses for safe viewing!

Skies continue to clear out, and just time for the eclipse early this morning. As you step outside, there will also be a noticeable change in the air. A front has wiped out the humidity! It will feel awesome this afternoon even as temperatures climb close to 80 degrees. Enjoy!

The lower humidity also means more comfortable nights. Our lows will dip into the 50s tonight under mostly clear skies. Open up the windows and let the fresh air in.

Friday will begin a stretch of more typical June days. We will round out the work week with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. There is a weak system that will dive through the Northeast. This will more clouds to the entire region and a chance for isolated showers in the Adirondacks and the North Country.

Most of the weekend is looking great! Storm chances will gradually ramp up starting on Sunday. The start of next week is still looking a little unsettled with rounds of showers and storms.