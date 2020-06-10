06/10/2020: Steamy with a few late-day storms

Forecast update from Meteorologist Jill Szwed….

There are two weather headlines today – more heat and humidity plus a storm chance. We started cranking up temperatures yesterday. Albany was within shouting distance of 90 degrees yesterday. Today will likely be the third 90-degree day of 2020. Humidity will be added to the mix too. As a warm front lifts northward into the early afternoon, dew points will rise and you’ll start to notice more “mugginess.”

The steamy conditions will help to fuel afternoon storm development. Some storms could be strong or even severe late this afternoon and evening. Locally, the greatest risk for severe thunderstorms is over western New York, which is included in the Storm Prediction Center’s slight risk. The Capital Region is included in the marginal risk area. Severe storm chances drop off across the Berkshires and southern Vermont.

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will start popping up around 4 PM and continue just past sunset. A strong/severe storm or two are possible with damaging winds and large hail as the top threats. Any storms will also produce locally heavy rain

Even though the severe risk will diminish after sunset, scattered showers and storms will continue overnight. Another wave of storms will develop ahead of a cold front that will cross late Thursday morning. Showers will dry up through the afternoon and we’ll see more sunny breaks. Temperatures will also start to cool.

Highs will drop back into the lower 80s through the end of the work week. The weekend looks delightful as high pressure builds in. Highs will be the 70s for the Capital Region, 60s to the north and east. A few showers could sneak in on Sunday, but most of the weekend is looking good.