The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! The air is so much cleaner this morning. The thick smoke has been pushed out and air quality has greatly improved. The air quality went from bad to worse Tuesday through Thursday morning. Today our air is in the good to moderate category.

The smoke continues to work southward thanks to an upper-level low over New England. This same system will bring more showers and storms to our area this afternoon.

Spotty storms could carry small hail up to the size of dimes this afternoon. Activity begins around lunchtime in the southern Adirondacks and Mohawk Valley. The radar will be put to work this afternoon tracking more storms. The clouds, showers, and storms will keep us cool for another day with highs in the 60s. Activity will fizzle after sunset.

Just an outside chance of a shower or rumble of thunder Saturday. More sunshine is on the way along with milder temperatures. Highs will return to the 70s.

Sunday is looking even better. Next week brings a few rounds of showers and a little more thunder. Temperatures look to stay mild for mid-June.