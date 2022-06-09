The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! The rain is back. And this time it is steady, widespread, and heavy. Your morning commute could be slow going. Be on the lookout for ponding of water, especially from Albany south.

We will scale back the widespread rain chances later in the morning. Don’t put the rain gear away just yet. Spotty showers will persist through the second half of the day. This afternoon will be on the cool side with highs around 70 degrees. The wind will pick up too with gusts between 30 mph and 35 mph.

Once all is said and done between three-quarters and an inch and a half of rain is expected. The higher totals will come out of the mid-Hudson Valley and the Berkshires. Almost all of this rain will fall through mid-day.

Not only drying out, but clearing out overnight. The wind will ease up too. Our temperatures will settle into the low and mid 50s.

The work week will end with a pretty nice day. We’ll enjoy a mix of sun and clouds with seasonable highs, ranging from the mid 60s to the mid 70s. It will be a little breezy with occasional gusts out of the west.

The weekend will be far from a washout. You’ll want to keep a closer eye to the sky and the radar on Sunday. Scattered shower chances will spill over into the start of next week. More summer warmth is brewing beginning Tuesday.