06/09/2021: The last day of this very humid stretch

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! Alright folks, just one more day with this “Florida weather.” We are serving up a bowl of soup for breakfast this morning. The air is very soupy and we are seeing areas of thick fog settle in. Sunshine will break through and the fog will lift over the coming hours.

Today will be very warm and very humid, again. Sunny breaks plus an approaching cold front will allow another batch of thunderstorms and downpours to blossom this afternoon. The coverage of today’s storms will be more limited. Heavy rain is a concern again today, but the storms won’t sit and pour rain like what happened Tuesday afternoon.

The front will cross the Capital Region by this evening. Showers and storms will shut down. Then comes the relief from the high humidity. Thursday will be like a breath of fresh air. Dew points will plummet from near 70 degrees (icky and sticky) to the lower 50s (very comfortable.)

You may want to set your alarm a little earlier tomorrow. An annular solar eclipse will be visible around sunrise. During an annular solar eclipse totality is never reached. The moon blocks out only a part of the sun. A “ring of fire” is visible. Pretty cool stuff!

Humidity levels aren’t the only things dropping. High temperatures will slip back into the 70s by Friday, and stay there into the first part of next week. Most of the weekend is looking good. Shower chances will be on the rise late Sunday. Next week will be off to an unsettled start with rounds of showers and storms.