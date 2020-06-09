06/09/2020: Back to summer

Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed…

Welcome back to summer! After a couple days of cooler temperatures and low humidity, we pumping back in that summertime feel beginning today. Impressive warm that was over the Midwest and Ohio Valley yesterday will spread into the Northeast. We are expecting highs in the mid 80s for the Capital Region, even the North Country and Adirondacks will be near 80 degrees this afternoon. You’ll also notice a gradual uptick in the humidity level, especially tonight. Temperatures will only drop into the 60s overnight in Albany.

Wednesday will be steamy. Highs will approach 90 degrees in Albany and it will be more humid. The day may begin dry, but we are keeping an eye on the potential for a more active late-day and night.

There are a pair of systems approaching from the west – a low across the Upper Midwest and the remnants of Cristobal from the south. The two lows will meet over the Great Lakes. The energy plus the soupy conditions will be ripe for strong and severe thunderstorms. The Ohio Valley and western New York will be at greater risk for any severe storms. A few stronger thunderstorms, capable of producing damaging winds and large hail, are possible for the Capital District during the late afternoon and evening tomorrow.

Showers will linger into Thursday morning. These showers and storms will spark a cool down. By the weekend highs will drop back into the 70s.