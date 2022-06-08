The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! Right on cue the rain is wrapping up this morning. The back end is pushing through the Capital Region ahead of the morning commute. Even though we’re off to a gloomy and rainy start, today will actually be another nice day.

Sunshine returns this afternoon. Temperatures will be quite nice too with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

This dry stretch will be short-lived. We are entering a fast paced pattern. A low over Iowa and Missouri this morning will arrive by Thursday morning.

Clouds will return during the first part of the night. Rain arrives from the southwest ahead of daybreak. This round will be widespread and include periods of heavy rain at times. This will be a quick soaking. By lunchtime we’ll start drying out with only isolated showers leftover for the second part of the day.

Some areas could pick up over an inch of rain in a short period of time Thursday morning. We’ll have to look out for ponding of water, possibly some localized flooding issues.

We will stay dry all day long on Friday. Showers return for the weekend, but it won’t be a washout. This off and on pattern will break down by the middle of next week. Temperatures will start heating up once again.