06/08/2021: Today’s “muggies” come with storms

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! Hopefully you found a way to beat the heat yesterday. Albany hit 90 degrees for the first time this year. The humidity just added to the steamy feeling.

Today won’t be quite as hot – mid 80s instead of near 90° – but it will still be humid. The heat index will be above 90 degrees again this afternoon. It is still a good idea to take it easy if you’ll be working outside. And remember to hydrate.

Almost everyone stayed dry yesterday. That won’t be the case today. Sunny breaks, an approaching cold front, and the humid air will fuel numerous afternoon thunderstorms. Things will start “popping” after lunchtime. The storms will become more widespread by late afternoon. We are not expecting any severe storms, but any cells will produce periods of heavy rain. Storms will also move slowly so localized flooding issues may arise.

There will be one more humid day tomorrow. A front will drop through the area, opening the door to a more refreshing air mass. Dew points will go from the near 70° (yuck) to the 50s (ahhh).

Temperatures will also start cooling down. Friday’s high will only be near 70 degrees. The end of the week will also bring more showers. Cooler temperatures will linger into the first part of next week.