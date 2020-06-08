06/08/2020: Dry

Forecast update from Meteorologist Jill Szwed…

Happy Monday! Yes, it’s the start of another work week, but it’s going to be a beautiful early June day.

High pressure remains our dominant weather feature. The Capital District will see more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures this afternoon. In Albany we’ll see a high near 80 degrees. Highs across the North Country will be closer to 70 degrees.

Great sleeping weather tonight with lows in the 50s under clear to partly cloudy skies.

The big national weather story this morning is Cristobal, which made landfall near the mouth of the Mississippi River last evening. The former tropical storm will spread flooding rain across the lower Mississippi today and eventually the Midwest through mid-week.

A cold front currently draped across the middle of the country will guide the remnants of Cristobal northward. The same front will march into the Northeast during the middle of the week. Out ahead of the cold front we’ll see the return of summertime heat and humidity. Pop-up storms are possible Wednesday afternoon. Showers will linger into Thursday morning.

Unsettled conditions will linger into the weekend. We’re keeping an eye on storms chances, especially on Saturday. Stay tuned for updates to the weekend forecast.