The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! Another thick layer of smoke seeps south around mid-day. The thickest smoke will be in central New York and the mid-Hudson Valley. The air quality will be unhealthy for most again. Limit your time outdoor, especially if you suffer from breathing and heart ailments.

Temperatures stay cool under the plume of smoke and late-day clouds. A few showers are possible especially north of I-90. Shower activity will dip into the Capital Region and fizzle around midnight.

A pesky coastal low wobbles back over New England. This will increase the coverage of showers locally. The week will end damp, cloudy, and cool. Highs will be stuck in the 60s, even the 50s in the higher terrain.

The rounds of showers will help to knock a lot of the smoke out of the air. Air quality will improve. The weekend forecast is looking a little drier and warmer. We won’t stay dry for long. A brand new system will send rounds of showers our way early next week.