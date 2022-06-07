The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! Another pretty nice day is on tap. The first part of the day will be dry, breezy, and warm. Southerly winds could gust up to 35 mph this afternoon. This will also drive temperatures back up closer to 80 degrees for the Capital Region along with the Hudson and Mohawk valleys; meanwhile the hills will be in the 70s.

A cold front is starting the day in western New York. By this afternoon it will be on our door step. Showers with a few rumbles of thunder will arrive in time for the evening commute around the Capital District.

This wave of showers will begin tapering off during the wee hours of the morning. Most should be all dry by wake up on Wednesday. Once again most of the day stays dry. The next round of showers will hold off until Wednesday night.

Showers will continue through mid-day on Thursday. We’ll close out the week with a much nicer day. The weekend won’t be a washout. Saturday is looking a little wetter now.