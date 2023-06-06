The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! It’s never good when you can “see” the air. There’s a widespread, thick layer of wildfire smoke over the News10 area. You can even smell it this morning. It is also reducing air quality.

Take it easy if you have health concerns. The poor air quality is concern for the very young and those with breathing or heart issues. Everyone should limit strenuous outdoor activities. If you can spend time in an air conditioned building.

Storm chances are next, even with the smoke in the air. A cold front is diving south through the Northeast. As early as lunchtime isolated showers will pop up. A few storms are possible too with small hail and gusty winds possible. The unsettled weather will fade as the sun sets this evening. (It should be another vibrant sunset because of the wildfire smoke.)

A coastal low wobbles to the west Wednesday. This will keep skies cloudy and bring the return of isolated showers. With the low in the neighborhood over the coming days shower chances are on parade, and temperatures will trend cooler.

After a couple of days stuck in the 60s, temperatures moderate over the weekend. There also looks to be more dry time both days. A brand new system will renew chances for rain heading into next week.