The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! How about the weather over the weekend?? Hopefully you got to enjoy a lot of time outside. We will pick up right where the weekend left off. Sunshine will rule with occasional high clouds. Temperatures will warm up closer to 80 degrees around the Capital Region.

The high that brought the beautiful weather over the weekend is sliding east. This will make room for an approaching system from the west. Our pattern will turn more unsettled beginning tomorrow.

There are no worries today and tonight. Clouds will start wandering in Tuesday morning. It will turn breezy and a little muggy too. Showers will march in from the west during the second part of the day. The Capital Region could see a few raindrops and a rumble of thunder into the evening commute.

Our shower and storm chances will wind down by Wednesday morning. Things will pick back up on Thursday with another round of scattered showers. While it won’t be raining all the time, it’ll be a good idea to keep the rain gear close this week.

The work week will end just like it started – nice. The weekend is looking pretty good right now, but we can’t rule out some isolated showers both days.