The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! The early days of June have given us a preview of summer heat and thrown it back to April. Temperatures even out today with highs closer to normal in the low and mid 70s. It will be a little breezy under partly sunny skies.

Showers return to the picture overnight. A weak front will sag southward. Isolated showers are possible after midnight, especially from the Hudson River westward. This isn’t the only system that will send us showers this week.

A persistent low meandering off Maine and Nova Scotia will keep the pattern cloudy, cool, and showery for the Northeast. Shower chances will increase as energy draws closer to the coast or even tracks inland. Tuesday afternoon will turn unsettled with off and on showers and a few afternoon rumbles of thunder.

The middle of the week is trending cooler with highs that won’t make it out of the 60s. Showers will gradually clear out and temperatures will turn milder into the weekend.