The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Sunday! The good times just keep on coming. If you thought yesterday was beautiful, today will be even nicer!

It may be bright, but it’s a little on the cool side this morning. Some spots dipped into the 30s overnight. Temperatures will quickly warm under the sunny skies. From the 30s and 40s to highs in the low and mid 70s afternoon. Unlike yesterday, the wind won’t be an issue today.

The new work week gets off to a warmer start. Temperatures will climb closer to 80 degrees around the Capital Region. We’ll keep the rain away, but an unsettled pattern is about to set up for the week ahead.

Showers will creep back in late Tuesday and could spill over into Wednesday morning. We’ll take a break into Thursday. A few more showers will pop up next weekend. No washouts this week, but keep the rain gear handy.

The first full week of June will be rather seasonable too. Highs will run in the 70s with lows in the 50s to near 60 degrees. Heat and humidity won’t get too out of control this week.