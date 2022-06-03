The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! Just a little hurdle to get over before a spectacular weekend. The start of your Friday is gloomy and a little shower. A weak system is departing this morning. It will take the light rain with it. We should all be dry or at least starting to dry out by 9 a.m.

Our skies will quickly start clear. A lot of sunshine with highs in the 70s is in store for the afternoon. It will turn a little breezy as well.

There’s not much to worry about this weekend. You likely won’t notice it, but a moisture-starved front will cross New York State on Saturday. It will bring nothing more than a wind shift and a re-enforcing dose of cooler and drier air. Tomorrow’s highs will get knocked back into the 60s to lower 70s.

Sunday looks even nicer! The day will get off to a very refreshing start with temperatures in the 40s. Under a mix of sun and clouds, everyone will climb into the 70s once again.

Next week will bring doses of unsettled weather. But that’s next week’s issue. Monday will be warmer and muggy. Tuesday and Thursday will carry chances for showers and thunderstorms.