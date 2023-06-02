The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! This is the finale of the early summer heat. Highs will once again take a run at 90 degrees. The biggest difference between yesterday and today – a slight uptick humidity. Today brings our first dose of the “muggies.”

Ready for a break from this mid-summer pattern? We’re in luck. A disturbance coming out of eastern Canada will kick off a cooler and showery stretch.

Showers and storms will blossom during the heat of the day. Keep an eye to the sky this afternoon and evening for some action. Storms could pack gusty winds and small hail along with heavier rain and frequent lightning. Activity heads downstate as midnight approaches.

Another wave of showers will arrive as you’re waking up Saturday. The pay off comes during the afternoon. We’re drying out and bringing back sunshine. Temperatures will be noticeably cool too with highs around 70°.

The rest of the weekend will stay dry and more comfortable. Rounds of showers are on tap next week. There won’t be any washouts but rain is on the menu through late next week. We need this rain! Things have been very, very dry over recent weeks.