The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! Yesterday’s storm chances didn’t really pan out locally. Storms were more of an issue to our south and west. But there were some issues due to heavy rain. An area from the southern Adirondacks through the Mohawk Valley to the Tri-Cities received over an inch of rain, some even closer to two inches Wednesday.

The rain has dried up. Now we’re waking up to murky, muggy, and foggy conditions. Areas of dense fog have set up around the Capital District, the Heidelbergs, and the Catskills with visibility falling below a mile. Watch out for changing visibility during your morning commute.

Today will look and feel more like June after yesterday’s rain and cooler temperatures. Highs are heading for 80 degrees this afternoon with some hints of sunshine. A shower or thundershower could bubble up. But those chances are on the lower end.

The system that brought yesterday’s rain is still hanging around. It will merge with a low to the south. This will bring a slightly better shower chance overnight.

An area of showers will creep up the Hudson Valley this evening. A rumble of thunder could mix in too. Nothing severe; maybe some small hail. The majority of tonight’s showers will stay shower of I-90. One final batch of showers will work through the Capital Region around the Friday morning commute. Then we’re all done with rain and storms for now.

The rain is clearing out just in time. It’s going to be a beautiful weekend with sunshine and comfortable temperatures! We’re expecting morning readings in the 40s and 50s with highs in the low to mid 70s. Next week will take a more unsettled turn.