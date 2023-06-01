The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! Welcome to June and Meteorological Summer. Today begins the warmest three months of the year. Summer “officially” begins with the solstice on June 21st at 10:57 AM.

Summer has wasted no time kicking in this week. More heat is coming today. Highs will climb well into the 80s, if not the lower 90s. Albany won’t be far from the record which is 94° for 1918.

While temperatures will be toasty, the “muggies” won’t be too intense. If you are sensitive to humidity fluctuations you may notice a slight uptick over the coming afternoons. The muggy meter won’t get out of control, though.

More heat and humidity plus a front sneaking in the backdoor will fuel a thunderstorm chance Friday. Activity will be scattered during the heat of the day. We could all use some rain. Albany hasn’t seen a drop in over a week. May was the 9th driest for the Capital City with only six days of measurable rainfall.

Ask and you shall receive. The pattern quickly switches over the weekend with cooler temperatures and rain chances. A low will hang out off the coast of New England. This set up will feed cloud cover and rounds of showers. Temperatures will run cooler with highs closer to 70 degrees into next week.