The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – We capped off May tying the record high and our third 90-degree day of the year. Albany hit 92 degrees on what was a humid afternoon. Now cooler and drier air is working in from the east behind a “back door cold front.”

That back door front will create a wild temperature spread across the Northeast today. The Capital Region will be noticeably cooler with highs around 70 degrees. It will be the mid-60s for western New England. Meanwhile, closer to the coast it may just be the 50s this afternoon.

Back to the west, it’s still warm and muggy. The clashing air masses and an approaching cold front will set the stage for showers and a few stronger thunderstorms this afternoon.

Rounds of showers with embedded downpours and rumbles of thunder will start tracking in around lunchtime. Additional waves will come through during the second half of the day. Isolated to scattered severe storms are also possible, especially through the Mohawk Valley and the Capital District. Damaging winds will be the top threat.

Showers and storms will begin to fizzle after midnight. We will stay dry for most of the day on Thursday. Our skies will feature more clouds than sunshine, though. Another system will zip to our south Thursday evening into Friday morning. More scattered showers and isolated thunder will track through areas mainly south of I-90.

The weekend still looks beautiful! Both looking and feeling good with sunshine and highs in the 70s. Next week will bring more clouds and eventually more showers and storms.