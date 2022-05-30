The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -This Memorial Day is off to a comfortable start, but summer is about to kick back in. It will be rather pleasant for morning parades and remembrance ceremonies. The afternoon will turn hotter and more humid.

The “muggies” will kick in during the second part of the day. If you’re looking for a way to beat the summer-like steam, a quick dip in the lake may sound like a good idea. But beware the water is still quite cool. Up at Lake George, water temperatures are only in the mid 50s!

Tuesday will be even hotter and more humid. Temperatures will be in record territory in Albany. It will feel more like the mid to upper 90s tomorrow afternoon with the humidity..

The middle of the week will turn stormy. A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible, especially west of Albany. Temperatures could be a little tricky depending on how quickly the unsettled weather rolls in.

We do know the humidity will break behind Wednesday’s storms. Thursday and Friday will also bring more seasonable highs for early June. Next week is looking good at this point.