05/27/2021: A breath of fresh air behind yesterday’s storms

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! No more storms. No more heat. And most importantly, no more humidity. Yesterday’s cold front wiped it all out. Today will be like a breath of fresh air with drier and seasonable air heading our way. Skies will become mostly sunny with a high near 70 degrees in Albany.

Even cooler air is coming our way into the start of the holiday weekend. Tonight’s low temperatures will be seasonably chilly – the lower 40s for the Capital Region. Meanwhile, for the Adirondacks things could get a little frosty. A Frost Advisory will be in effect overnight for parts of Warren, Hamilton, and Herkimer counties.

The end of the week continues to trend much cooler and wetter. Rain will move in from the west during the morning hours Friday. The afternoon will be a soggy one. The rain will exit into Saturday morning.

The cool trend continues into the “unofficial start of summer.” There will also be some lingering shower chances. None of the days for Memorial Day weekend look to be a washout.