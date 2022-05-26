The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! It will be another good weather day, just not as pristine as yesterday. The day is off to a mild and cloudier start. The sun will pop through into the afternoon. A breeze has started to kick up too. We could see gusts up to 30 mph.

Clouds will fill back in overnight. It will also start to turn a little muggy. Instead of the 40s and 50s like the past few mornings, Friday will begin closer to 60 degrees.

The “muggies” will kick in Friday with highs approaching 80 degrees. A summer-like feeling is ahead of a slow-moving system.

Friday begins dry. During the afternoon spotty showers start popping up, especially west of Albany. We are expecting a line of showers with embedded thunderstorms to track through the Capital Region in Friday evening. The timing has slowed down. The line should enter our western counties around 4 PM or 5 PM. It will be closer to sunset for the Hudson Valley. An isolated storm could be strong to severe with gusty winds and large hail, along with downpours and frequent lightning.

Two out of the three days this holiday weekend look great. A few showers will spill over in Saturday. As things dry out, temperatures will be heating up. Highs will be back in the 80s, possibly close to 90 degrees by Memorial Day.

The heat will continue through the middle of next week. Right on cue for the unofficial start of summer. We could string together a couple of 90-degree days in a row.