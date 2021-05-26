05/26/2021: Humid and very warm ahead of late-day strong storms

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! You know something is up when temperatures are starting off in the 60s. A surge of warm and more humid air moved in overnight. Today will turn July-like in a hurry with temperatures topping off in the upper 80s to near 90° around the Capital Region.

The warm and humid conditions are coming in ahead of a stormy afternoon and evening. A cold front will push into the Northeast during the second part of the day. This will spark two or three rounds of strong and severe storms across the News10 area. We will keep a close eye on the radar between 3 PM and 9 PM.

Thunderstorm activity will be scattered. A handful of storms in each wave will be strong to severe. The final push of thunderstorm activity arrives around sunset with the cold front.

Damaging winds will be the top threat. One or two storms may want to twist and rotate. The tornado threat is low, but not zero. Frequent downpours may lead to localized flooding.

Cooler and less humid air works in overnight behind the front. Thursday will be a delight with sunshine and highs near 70°.

The holiday weekend will be off to a less than ideal start. Friday afternoon will be cool and rainy. There will be improvements as we get closer to Memorial Day. By Monday plenty of sun will shine and temperatures will rebound near 70°.