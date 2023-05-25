The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! Yesterday’s cold front meant business. There wasn’t a whole lot of rain, but the drop in temperature didn’t go unnoticed. The cooler air mass will hang around for the next 24 hours.

Highs will run roughly 10 degrees below normal. It will feel even cooler as the wind picks up out of the north this afternoon. Clear skies are back with limited clouds and not much a smoky haze.

The wind goes calm tonight. Frosty conditions will quickly settle in. A Frost Advisory is in place for the higher terrain outside of the Hudson and Mohawk valleys. Protect your plants in these areas. Valley locations will also feel a little chilly for the end of May.

This cool air is quickly whisked away for the holiday weekend. A blocking set up will keep the weather warm and dry for an extended period of time. The eastern US will be under the influence of a big area of high pressure. Summertime heat and humidity will get pumped in through the end of May.

Memorial Day signals the unofficial start of summer, but the forecast says the “dog days of summer.” The rising temperatures could approach 90 degrees for the first time. There will be a heaviness in the air too.