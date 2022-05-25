The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! A moment of peace as the sun comes up this morning. Our skies are a little brighter than yesterday at this time. Temperatures are off to another comfortable start.

The forecast is almost like having your favorite song on repeat. For a third afternoon in a row we’ll enjoy mild temperatures, comfortable humidity, and a mix of sunshine and clouds. Highs will be in the mid 70s all across the News10 area.

Thursday will be a “transition” day. The stretch of seasonable temperatures continues. Clouds will take over and the wind will pick up a bit ahead of an approaching system.

A slow-moving system moves out of the Midwest and Ohio Valley to end the week. Showers are likely and a few strong and severe thunderstorms are possible. Already most of the area has been included in a “marginal” risk for severe storms. Isolated thunderstorms Friday afternoon could produce damaging winds and large hail.

Showers will spill over in Saturday. The forecast for the remainder of Memorial Day weekend is improving and heating up. The 80s will be back just in time for the unofficial start of summer. The higher humidity won’t be too far behind.