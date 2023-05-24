The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! Our stretch of really nice weather is coming to an end, for now. It doesn’t look like much this morning on satellite and radar, but the front near the Canadian means business.

Shower and storm chances ramp up this afternoon. The severe risk is low but isolated storms could produce gusty winds and heavier rain. These cells will fire up ahead of the front. The boundary washes out as it sweeps through the area. Rather quickly things will clear up this evening.

Rain and storms won’t be a huge deal, but it won’t be hard to miss the change in temperatures. Readings will spike close to 80 degrees for the Capital Region, mid-Hudson Valley, and the Catskills this afternoon. Numbers sharply drop after the front crosses this evening. We’ll wake up to the 30s tomorrow.

Staying breezy and cool all day long Thursday despite lots of sunshine. Highs will run about 10 degrees below normal. Don’t fret – it’s only cool for a day.

We are cooking up summer-like heat for Memorial Day weekend. And it won’t just be highs in the 80s that will make it feel like summer. The muggies could creep in too.