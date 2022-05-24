The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! Did you like yesterday? Good, we’re doing it all over again today! From a comfortable morning to a mild afternoon with intervals of sunshine and clouds in between.

High pressure over southern Canada will be fairly dominant over the coming days. This keeps us dry and seasonable. But a low over North Carolina and Virginia is sending moisture up into the mid-Atlantic and the southern New England.

The Catskills, the mid-Hudson Valley, and the southern Berkshires will be a little cloudier than everyone else. Even with the clouds, we’ll all enjoy another pleasantly mild afternoon with highs around 70 degrees.

You can keep the windows open while you sleep tonight. Readings will slip back into the 40s and lower 50s.

Our seasonable stretch extends into late week. The dry pattern will begin to break down unfortunately. Thursday will bring increasing clouds followed by showers and storms on Friday. Shower chances will hang around for the first part of Memorial Day weekend. Things look to dry out and warm up by Monday.