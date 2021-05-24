05/24/2021: A brief break from summer

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! You can take a deep breath when you step outside this morning. High pressure over southern Canada is ushering a refreshing batch of air.

Most spots are beginning in the 40s; there are some 30-degree readings in the Adirondacks, Greens, and Catskills. From this cooler start, temperatures will climb into the lower 70s for the Capital Region this afternoon. It will also be less humid. On top of it all, we will enjoy sunshine from start to finish.

Not a fan of the summer-like feeling, or think it’s early to sweat, soak up today. Summer-like levels of warmth and humidity will start creeping back in tomorrow. Wednesday will very summery again with highs in the mid 80s.

There is also a chance for stronger afternoon storms as a cold front cuts through the Northeast. Isolated thunderstorms could produce damaging winds and hail.

Wednesday’s cold front will wipe out the humidity and cool temperatures once again. The start of Memorial Day weekend won’t feel very summer-like. In fact it could be pretty cool if your plans will take you on the water. Highs will only reach the 60s and 70s. Water temperatures will be even colder.