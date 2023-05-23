The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! Are you ready for a repeat of yesterday? Good, because more great late spring weather is on the way this afternoon. It all starts with another smoky sunrise. The combination of wildfire smoke aloft and patchy fog is giving a hazy and fiery look to the sky this morning.

Today will run a little warmer than yesterday – most of us check in with highs in the 70s. The warmth, sunshine, and an upper-level disturbance will spark another round of pop-up showers. Activity begins west during the early afternoon before shifting toward the Capital Region around the evening commute.

Before shower chances arrive tomorrow with a strong cold front. The severe potential is low, however isolated storms will carry gusty winds and heavier rain. The front crosses during the mid- and late-afternoon hours. Showers will linger into the evening hours. Next comes a brief cool down.

A summer preview is in the works, appropriately, for the unofficial start of summer. Showers look to stay away for most of the holiday weekend, as well.