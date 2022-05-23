The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! We really sweated in out over the weekend with near-record heat and high humidity. Albany recorded back-to-back 90-degree days; the first of the year. With the steamy humidity, it felt like the mid to upper 90s.

Yesterday’s round of strong and severe storms helped to wipe out the steamy conditions. A cooler and less humid air mass is rushing in this morning. Temperatures are starting off in the 40s and 50s. What a relief!

Today will feel so refreshing with highs in the 60s to near 70 degrees and almost no humidity. Inbound high pressure will also keep us dry. Our skies will feature partly to mostly sunny skies.

The lower, more manageable humidity will be a trend for the week ahead. Temperatures will be more seasonable too with no heat spikes in the near future.

Shower chances will come creeping back in Thursday. The work week will end on a more unsettled note. But we will get the showers and storms out of here ahead of Memorial Day weekend.