The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! The weekend brought some beneficial rain. Areas to the east picked up more than others. The start of the new week will bring us a few more rain chances.

Today is fairly “normal” for this time in late May. Highs will push back into the lower 70s under sun and clouds. A weak front will spark pop-up showers, may some rogue thunder to the south of I-90. A cell or two could clip the Capital District around the evening commute and dinnertime.

A better rain chance arrives with a cold front late Wednesday. Showers with a few storms arrive as the front swings through. Nothing is expected to be severe. Temperatures will cool down behind the system.

Highs only reach the 60s on Thursday. A little mild up is in store as the Memorial Day holiday weekend. Drier weather looks to hang on for now.