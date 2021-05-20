05/20/2021: More summer-like warmth today

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! How about yesterday? Hopefully you were able to get outside and enjoy the sunny and warm afternoon. Albany climbed into the 80s for the first time this year. Wednesday was also the warmest day since August 24, 2020.

Didn’t get enough yesterday? You’re in luck. Today will be even warmer with most spots across the News10 area topping off in the low to mid 80s. We will trade hazy sunshine for more clouds today and a slight chance for an afternoon shower.

The week will wrap up with another warm afternoon and a few more late-day showers. Activity will be hit or miss with just brief periods of rain.

The pattern will turn more unsettled as we go through the weekend. The big high that ushered in this week’s warmth will sink farther to our southwest. This puts us on the fringe of the ridge, which means disturbances will be able to drop through the area. Both days this weekend will include chances for afternoon showers. There will be higher chances on Sunday and may include a few storms.

A dose of refreshing air will work in behind the late weekend system. Monday will be a delight with sunshine and highs near 70°. Temperatures are on the way back up towards 80 degrees by the middle of next week.