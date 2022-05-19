The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologists Matt Mackie and Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! The rain has arrived, but it’s generally light. The most widespread and consistent showers are along and south of I-90 this morning. Points north and west of Albany are seeing more scattered activity.

The rain will begin to thin out as we go into the late morning. Still, a few showers could persist and could even be accompanied by rumbles of thunder this afternoon. By the time it’s all said and done this evening, rainfall totals will generally range from two tenths of an inch in the Adirondacks and the North Country, to over half an inch for some parts of the Capital District. High temperatures will peak only in the low to mid 60’s.

You will also notice as the day goes on that humidity will begin to creep upwards. Dew points are starting off in the “comfy” range this morning, but will border on muggy by the mid afternoon.

Unfortunately for those of us that don’t love the hot & humid weather, it is just a sign of things to come this weekend… Expect mid 80’s on Friday. Saturday will feature even more unusual heat for this time of year. As a matter of fact, our forecast high of 94° will easily break the old record high temperature for May 21st (92° back in 1941).

Saturday could also feature a pop-up storm or two. There may be enough energy in the atmosphere to support stronger storms, but again, the activity looks to be isolated at best. On the flip side, any precipitation would bring at least a bit of relief from the heat.

Sunday looks like another hot one, but that day’s record high (97° in 1911) looks safe – we should fall short of the 90° mark. A cold front is set to move through later in the day. While it will bring rain and perhaps more storms, it will also usher in much more comfortable air for the workweek.