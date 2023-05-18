The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! At least we’re not alone. Most of the Northeast is waking up to a Freeze Warning. The late season chilly air is packing its bags now.

A frosty/freezing morning will turn into a seasonably cool afternoon with highs pushing back into the 60s. We’ll enjoy a good amount of sunshine today. You may notice a little more smoke in the sky from ongoing wildfires in western Canadian.

Nowhere near as cold tonight. Temperatures will slide into the 40s around the Capital Region. The higher terrain could still settle into the 30s. Crystal clear skies will give way to some high clouds by morning.

And just like that temperatures are back on track. The 70s return tomorrow. The week ends on a great note.

Now all we need is some rain. After a wet start to the month, we have picked up almost no rain over the past two weeks. Some relief from the bone dry conditions arrives Saturday. It wouldn’t be a total washout but showers along with isolated afternoon storms are expected. The system gets a move on to allow for a dry end to the weekend.

Sunday begins a glorious stretch of sunny days and warming afternoons. Temperatures are trending closer to 80 degrees by the middle of next week.