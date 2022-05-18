The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday and 518 Day! A gorgeous start to what will be a wonderful day in the Capital Region. We are starting off clear and a little cool. Temperatures in the Capital District are in the low and mid 40s, meanwhile some spots in the Adirondacks are down in the 30s.

Today is a day you’ll want to make the most of. We’ll sit under mostly sunny skies with temperatures climbing into the 60s to around 70 degrees. Humidity levels remain comfortable, and there will be less wind than yesterday.

After a sunny afternoon, clouds will quickly take over this evening. A system approaches from the west and will carry shower chances starting after midnight.

The track of the low has shifted farther north so shower chances are now higher. Thursday won’t be a washout though. Showers will stay off and on with an isolated storm. The cold front arrives late-day, but there won’t be much of a cool down to follow.

The heat is on heading into the weekend. Temperatures quickly skip ahead to the 80s on Friday with rising humidity. Saturday will be a steamy not just with a lot of humidity, but also with record-challenging highs in the lower 90s!

The heat will ease a bit on Sunday as showers and storms roll through the area. Temperatures will cool back down in the first part of next week.