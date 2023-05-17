The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! What a difference a day makes. Yesterday was an early summer preview; today will feel like we’ve peddled back into March. A potent cold front blew through last evening. Now chilly for May air is pouring in from Canada.

The sky is already brightening up this morning, but don’t expect much help from the sun. Unusually cool for mid-May this afternoon with highs only in the 50s. A stiff breeze will add to the cool feeling.

Temperatures plummet as the wind dies down tonight. (Albany won’t be far from a record low.) We are expecting a widespread freeze. So gardeners beware! Protect your tender and sensitive plants. A Freeze Watch is currently out for most of the area through 9 AM Thursday. These frosty and freezing nights are not uncommon this late in the season.

A freezing morning will turn into a seasonably cool afternoon. Temperatures will snap back into the 60s Thursday afternoon under more sunshine.

Temperatures continue to improve Friday. The chill will be a distance memory. The weekend will get off to a showery start. Then another stretch of nice May days is in the works to kick off the final full week of the month.