05/17/2021: Temperatures are going up, up, and up

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! Let’s keep the superb weekend weather going this week. Today will look and feel very similar to yesterday. Morning sunshine will give way to afternoon clouds. Pop-up showers or rumbles of thunder are possible late-day. Temperatures will be off to the races too. We’re starting of in the 40s this morning. Highs will top off in the mid 70s.

Shower and thundershower chances are overall rather low. Between 2 PM and sunset hit or miss shower activity will bubble up, especially in the higher elevations. The lone cells could produce brief downpours. These pop-up showers and storms will try and slide through parts of the Capital District, the mid-Hudson Valley, and the Berkshire. Before the sun goes down everything will fizzle.

Skies will remain partly cloudy overnight. Lows will be rather comfortable. Why not sleep with the windows open?

We have a very summer-like pattern on our hands this week. High pressure anchored over the East Coast will bring in warmer temperatures. A number of spots could see the first 80-degree day of the year during the middle of this week.

The summer-like set-up also means we can’t entirely rule out a shower or storm during the afternoon hours. The pattern will turn a little more unsettled Friday and Saturday. These two days will feature better chances for afternoon storms.