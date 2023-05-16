The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! Today will be the warmest day of the next seven. So how will you make the most of it? Not only warm, but we’re staying dry through the day. Big changes arrive tonight.

A potent cold front is sitting near the Canadian border. It is the dividing line between enjoyable warmth and much, much cooler air. Clouds will take over as the front draws closer late-day. There is also a stray shower chance before midnight, mainly north of the Capital District.

Clearing out and cooling way down after midnight. Temperatures will settle into the 30s to mid 40s. Some high spots up north could drop as low as the 20s.

Wednesday will feel more like March as highs struggle to warm through the 40s and 50s. It will be a breezy day too adding to the brisk feeling. This late-season cool snap reminds me of my time in the south and the “little winters” that we would track. These are stretch of unseasonably chilly days and frosty nights that are named after what’s in bloom. Our growing season starts later but there are still some early crops and plants that are in danger. A widespread frost/freeze is expected Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

Fortunately this “little winter” won’t last long. Temperatures will rebound by late week. The next shower chance arrives at the start of the weekend. Next week will begin drier and mild.