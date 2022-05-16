The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

This Monday morning is off to a muggy and murky start. But it won’t be long before the sun breaks out. A strong cold front is also heading this way. This has my meteorologist senses tingling.

The Capital Region will see another round of thunderstorms this afternoon. The set-up is more robust than it was yesterday. Most of the area has been outlooked in an “enhanced” risk for severe thunderstorms. Western New England is included in the slight risk. The entire News10 area should be weather aware this afternoon and evening.

The Capital District will stay dry through the lunch hour. The sunny breaks in a warm and muggy environment will fuel pop-up storms during the early afternoon hours.

The “main” severe event will come with a line of thunderstorms ahead of a cold front closer to the evening commute. Damaging winds are the top threat. Localized flash flooding could also occur. Large hail is less of a threat but still on the table. We also can’t overlook the potential for an isolated tornado.

The line of thunderstorms will push into New England as the sun sets. The severe potential will diminish in the process. Everyone will dry out by midnight.

It will be a dose of Mother Nature’s air conditioning behind the front. The air will be cooler and less humid. Clouds will hang around throughout the day. There is also an isolated shower chance for the Adirondacks and the North Country.

Nicer days will continue through mid-week. High temperatures will climb back into the 70s Wednesday and Thursday. The summer feeling returns ahead of the weekend. Friday will bring back the 80s and some humidity. We could kick off the weekend with the hottest day of the year so far as temperatures spike near 90, yes 90 degrees!