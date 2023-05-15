The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! How about that glorious weekend! Looking for more? Good because we’re building off of the beautiful weekend. Sunshine will shine brightly and temperatures will return to a milder range. Highs will run from the mid 60s in the higher terrain to the mid 70s for Albany and spots southward.

Don’t get too comfortable with this really nice weather. We’re tracking a pattern-changing front that will arrive by mid-week. For now the boundary is on the south side of Hudson Bay.

The front drops through the News10 area late Tuesday into Wednesday. We are expecting increasing clouds tomorrow afternoon. Despite the uptick in clouds, it will be a bit warmer with highs running in the mid 70s again. Isolated showers could sneak through with the front, but the bigger story is the unseasonably cool air mass waiting in the wings.

Wednesday’s highs will struggle to warm through the 50s. It will be a breezy day too. As the wind calms down overnight it will turn even colder. A widespread frost with scattered freezing temperatures is expected. That’s why we say to wait to plant until Memorial Day weekend. These late season frosty and freezing mornings can still sneak up on us.

We won’t stay real cool for too long. Temperatures will moderate through late week. A few showers could should over the weekend. We’ll fine tune the rain chances as we get closer.